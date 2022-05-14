Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,625 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

