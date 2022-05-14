Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $98,000 in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Context Advisory LLC boosted its position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 45.3% during the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 340.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 38,354 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXW opened at $10.07 on Friday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.

