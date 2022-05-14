Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQMD opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

