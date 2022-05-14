Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 136.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 11.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 82.6% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 79.5% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 71,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 31,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ABGI stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

