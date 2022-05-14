Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,081 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of The Korea Fund worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,616,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KF opened at $27.72 on Friday. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

