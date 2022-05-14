Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the third quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 17.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,180 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $51,178.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,814,263 shares of company stock worth $37,576,406 over the last quarter.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

