Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Humacyte by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Humacyte, Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HUMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

