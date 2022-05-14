Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,564 Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:AVHIU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:AVHIU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

NASDAQ AVHIU opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I Company Profile

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clark, New Jersey.

