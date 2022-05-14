Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,564 Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:AVHIU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:AVHIU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
NASDAQ AVHIU opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.
Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I (AVHIU)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVHIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:AVHIU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.