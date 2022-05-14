Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

USCT opened at $10.00 on Friday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in El Segundo, California.

