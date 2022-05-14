Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
USCT opened at $10.00 on Friday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.
TKB Critical Technologies 1 Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TKB Critical Technologies 1 (USCT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.