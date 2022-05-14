11,986 Shares in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,168,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in EVgo by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 128,441 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

