Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,623 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,387,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after buying an additional 617,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 46.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

NYSE:MITT opened at $7.87 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $188.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 52.03%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

