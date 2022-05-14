Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,774 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,674,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 758,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,576,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 404,654 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,625,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 2,195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,147,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,227,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.95.

