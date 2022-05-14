Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lefteris Acquisition by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 906,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 329,788 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Lefteris Acquisition by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 406,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $788,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 8.8% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,241,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lefteris Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

