Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $129,000 in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,078,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,648,000 after acquiring an additional 79,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAT stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

AAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.73 per share, with a total value of $114,009.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $121,137.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 78,227 shares of company stock worth $2,722,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

