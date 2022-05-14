Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,355 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $147,703,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,440,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,774,000 after purchasing an additional 676,666 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $61,498,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $57,329,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $33,872,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of OWL opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

