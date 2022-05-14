First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,002 Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $517,000.

Shares of BATS HSRT opened at $38.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95.

