First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MasTec by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MasTec by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,934,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE MTZ opened at $77.74 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $70.72 and a one year high of $122.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.27.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

MasTec Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.