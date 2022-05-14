Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,600 Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of FRLA opened at $10.05 on Friday. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

