First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 1,529.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Natus Medical by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 656,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the third quarter worth $2,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Natus Medical by 29.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

NTUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NTUS stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $33.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Natus Medical (Get Rating)

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.