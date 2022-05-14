First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,748,000 after purchasing an additional 169,562 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 25.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

LZB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $43.92.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $571.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

