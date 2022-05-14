Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 573.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PHR opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.