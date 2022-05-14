First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 534 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 3,560.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightworth raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,776,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after buying an additional 106,498 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 84,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.22. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $57.95 and a 52 week high of $75.53.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.