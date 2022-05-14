Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.28.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $188.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.34. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

