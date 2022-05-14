First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.

ABG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $191.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

