ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 453.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.46. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $162.04.

