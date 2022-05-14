Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $50.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 1.49. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $359,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $60,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,009 shares of company stock valued at $10,180,387 in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

