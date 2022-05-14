First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 282 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 137.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $64.43 and a 1-year high of $94.35.

