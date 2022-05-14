First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 90 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCMP shares. CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP opened at $174.40 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.80.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

