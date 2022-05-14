EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Holdings Decreased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 111,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 51,715 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 474,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 48,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $100.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

