Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 1,647.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in B. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of B opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

