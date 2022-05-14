V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its position in V.F. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 14,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in V.F. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 35,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $22,399,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.08. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

