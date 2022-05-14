Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $275,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,393.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,692 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.27.

SMTC stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

