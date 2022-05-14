Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Markel by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,506.67.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,325.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,413.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,307.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,155.00 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

