First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 209.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $68,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $63,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,108.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,013 shares of company stock valued at $193,175. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KALU stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.98. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -102.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -331.18%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

