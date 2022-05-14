First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36,276 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 569,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HII opened at $203.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.69. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.