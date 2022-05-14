First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $43,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

