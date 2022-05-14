DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Position Lowered by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,224,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,729,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 140,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 37,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barrington Research cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $69.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

