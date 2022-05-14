Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,998 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 86,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000.

Shares of GIGB opened at $46.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $55.66.

