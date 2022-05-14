First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 310 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 108.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 643.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GMED. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.31.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.