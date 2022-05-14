First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MDB shares. UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB opened at $286.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 0.98. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.60 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.