First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ITT by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

ITT stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

