10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $43,308.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,448. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.85. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

