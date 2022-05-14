Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 221,207 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $8.34 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 5.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

