First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1,724.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.