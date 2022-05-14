First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $49,000 Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 711.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BHE opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.12. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $845.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

