ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) by 979.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKQ opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $47.36 and a 12-month high of $90.28.

