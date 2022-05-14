Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 405,860 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,860 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.62.

OVV stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 3.17. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

