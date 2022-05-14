Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 195,599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.48. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $4.785 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($71.26) to GBX 5,730 ($70.64) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.34) to GBX 5,600 ($69.04) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,531.49.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

