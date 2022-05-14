Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $76.76 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

