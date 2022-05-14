fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,186,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Gandler acquired 46,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,240.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

Shares of FUBO opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.29% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. fuboTV’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

